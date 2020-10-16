Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald J. PFOHL
PFOHL - Donald J.
Of Orchard Park, NY, October 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Geri (Honer) Pfohl; loving father of Missy (Steve) Pfohl Smith, Susan (Chris) Peterson and Dan (Lou) Pfohl; grandfather of Ella, Evan, Will and Caroline; brother of Anita (Adolf) Miecznikowski and Jacob (Ray Acayan) Pfohl. The family will receive friends Sunday, at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services following at 3 PM, in Potter's Park (behind the funeral home). Please dress warmly. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Service
3:00p.m.
Potter's Park
behind the funeral home
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.