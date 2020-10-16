PFOHL - Donald J.
Of Orchard Park, NY, October 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Geri (Honer) Pfohl; loving father of Missy (Steve) Pfohl Smith, Susan (Chris) Peterson and Dan (Lou) Pfohl; grandfather of Ella, Evan, Will and Caroline; brother of Anita (Adolf) Miecznikowski and Jacob (Ray Acayan) Pfohl. The family will receive friends Sunday, at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services following at 3 PM, in Potter's Park (behind the funeral home). Please dress warmly. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.