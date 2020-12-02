ZEIS - Donald J.
November 29, 2020, age 88; beloved husband of Dolores (nee Reitmeier) Zeis; devoted father of Paul (Mary), Kevin (Ginny) and Gerald (Cindy); loving grandfather of MaryAnn (Bill), Josh, Andrew, Robyn and Joelle; adored great-grandfather of Jaiden, Gabrielle and Alexandra. The family will be present Thursday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. John XXIII Parish, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donald's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Williamsville, NY 14221 or www.alz.org/wny
. Donald was a United States Army Veteran. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Donald's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.