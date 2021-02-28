JOHNSON - Donald W.
Of West Seneca, NY, died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Born April 1, 1927 in Bradford, PA. He was a son of Eber and Edna (Mellander) Johnson. On June 30, 1948 he married Marianne (Willman) Johnson, who survives. Beloved husband of Marianne Johnson; dearest father of Tim (Rajko) and Todd (Beth) Johnson; loving grandfather of Adam, Katy and Erin Johnson; brother of the late Marilyn Ross. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held for relatives and friends at a date and time to be announced at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
or Ebenezer United Church of Christ. Don proudly served in the US Navy in the waning days of WWII, as a member of the Charter Crew of the Aircraft Carrier, USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, CVB 42. He spent his professional career in the insurance industry as an independent insurance agent, holding the credential of Chartered Property and Causality Underwriter. Don was a longtime member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, West Seneca Lodge #1111 F&AM, Ismailia Temple, and the Board of Directors of the United Church Manor. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.