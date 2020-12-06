Menu
Donald K. PIETSCH
PIETSCH - Donald K.
December 2, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Mary Ann (nee Goellner) Pietsch; loving father of Gregory (Mary) Pietsch, Debra (Melanie Marsh) Pietsch and Donald (Nancy) Pietsch; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth (Evan) Olsen, Jason (Randi) Pietsch and Robert (Michelle) Pietsch; adored great-grandfather of seven; caring brother of the late Frederick Pietsch, Robert (late Ruth) Pietsch, Phyllis Pietsch and Edward (late Marion) Pietsch; dearest friend of Beverly Hodson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Street, Orchard Park. Donald was a Naval veteran of the Korean Conflict, Life Member and Past Chief of the Hillcrest Fire Co., Orchard Park, American Legion Post #567, Orchard Park and Bricklayers Local #3. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Orchard Park, or the Hillcrest Fire Co., Orchard Park, NY. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
