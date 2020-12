PIETSCH - Donald K.December 2, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Mary Ann (nee Goellner) Pietsch; loving father of Gregory (Mary) Pietsch, Debra (Melanie Marsh) Pietsch and Donald (Nancy) Pietsch; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth (Evan) Olsen, Jason (Randi) Pietsch and Robert (Michelle) Pietsch; adored great-grandfather of seven; caring brother of the late Frederick Pietsch, Robert (late Ruth) Pietsch, Phyllis Pietsch and Edward (late Marion) Pietsch; dearest friend of Beverly Hodson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Street, Orchard Park. Donald was a Naval veteran of the Korean Conflict, Life Member and Past Chief of the Hillcrest Fire Co., Orchard Park, American Legion Post #567, Orchard Park and Bricklayers Local #3. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Orchard Park, or the Hillcrest Fire Co., Orchard Park, NY. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com