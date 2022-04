KABEL - Donald E.Formerly of Marilla, NY, went to be with his Lord on March 5, 2021 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia (Dersam); his wife, Joan (Woolgar), and his son, Jeffrey (Diane); he is survived by his daughter, Melissa (David) Blackman; and son, Todd (Kelly) Kabel; ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Interment will take place at Cowlesville Cemetery at a later time. See www.memorialalternatives.com