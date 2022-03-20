KARNUTH - Donald J.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest Sunday, March 13, 2022. Don was a native of Wilkes Bearre, PA. Son of the late Robert and Betty (nee Risewick) Karnuth and was predeceased by a son, Robert D. "Buddy" Karnuth. Devoted father to Gary, Shawn (Tammy), Jonah Karnuth and daughter Patricia Karnuth (Anthony). Adored brother of Robert (Karen), Harvey (Marybeth) and Gary (Cathy) Karnuth. Loving sisters Robin (Jeff) Heeb and Judith (Mike) Rupe, 10 grandchildren, and numerous nieces nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan, on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.