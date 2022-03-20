Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald J. KARNUTH
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
KARNUTH - Donald J.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest Sunday, March 13, 2022. Don was a native of Wilkes Bearre, PA. Son of the late Robert and Betty (nee Risewick) Karnuth and was predeceased by a son, Robert D. "Buddy" Karnuth. Devoted father to Gary, Shawn (Tammy), Jonah Karnuth and daughter Patricia Karnuth (Anthony). Adored brother of Robert (Karen), Harvey (Marybeth) and Gary (Cathy) Karnuth. Loving sisters Robin (Jeff) Heeb and Judith (Mike) Rupe, 10 grandchildren, and numerous nieces nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan, on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jay and Frankie Diaz
March 22, 2022
So sorry for your loss of a beloved.Keep your sweet memories with you always..
Kathy and George Planinsek
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results