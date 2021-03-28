KOELMEYER - Donald

March 25, 2021. Dear husband of 55 years to Patricia (nee Pijanowski), her hero; proud dad of Donald (the late Dawn), Wayne (Liz), Shawn (Karen) and Andrew (Peggy); grandfather to DustyLyn, Destiny, Dominick, Dobry, Allison and Zachary; great-grandfather to Madison and Elalyn; beloved son of the late Peter and Anna; son-in-law of the late Leonard and Anna Pijanowski and family; dear brother to Peter (the late Karalyn) and Lynn (Michael) Gumkowski; also survived by many cousins, nieces and friends. Donald was a veteran of the Air Force and a member of American Legion post 1346. He's a retired General Motors employee. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.