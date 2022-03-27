KOSSUTH - Donald A., ChE, PEOf Tonawanda TWP., March 24, 2022. Husband of 53 years to the late Helen E. Murphy Kossuth; son of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Curtis Kossuth; brother of the late Jerry (Sharon) and late Louis G. Kossuth; brother-in-law of Richard (Shirley) Murphy; loving uncle of Patrick, Timothy, and Jamie Murphy; survived by many grandnieces and nephews; and dear friend of Gail Riley-Licata. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Monday from 2-5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., at Highland Parkway, Tuesday, at 1 PM. Please meet at church. Final resting place, Calvary Cemetery, Ontario, NY. Don was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute with a Chemical Engineering degree, an Army veteran, member of the Engineering Society of Buffalo, past President of the Lions Club of Kenmore, Brighton Golf League, and lifelong member of Twin Cities Elks Club. Memorial contributions to the Lions Club of Kenmore,PO Box 663, Kenmore, NY 14217 are preferred. Condolences at