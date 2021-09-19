Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald M. "Krafty" KRAFT
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Kraft - Donald M. "Krafty"
Of West Seneca, NY passed peacefully September 17, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Gail M. (Wittek) Kraft; dearest
father of Jill Pecoraro, Cheryl (Jeramie Helmer), and Robert Kraft; loving grandfather of Joshua Pecoraro, Matthew Pecoraro, Madelyn Helmer, Jayden Helmer, Bryce Helmer, the late Eve Marie Pecoraro, and Riley Jo Helmer; caring brother of the late Doris (late Earl) Denton and the late Marie (late William) Mersmann; dearest lifelong friend of Tom (Joanie) Bausch; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Don was a life member of Vigilant Fire Co., American Legion Post #735, and an Army veteran serving his country during the Vietnam War. Friends received Wednesday, September 22, from 3-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 23, at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven RC Church, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Vigilant Fire Co. and American Legion Post #735. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Sep
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven RC Church
4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
To the family, Don was a great friend, fine man, served his country in VN and town as a firefighter. He was always at our ROMEO'S get together's to support disabled Vets. It was always a pleasure to see him and a honor to have known him. May he RIP. Don, see you on the other side. God Bless.
Grabber
Friend
September 22, 2021
I am so saddened to hear about Don. After our High School's 64th reunion, we stayed in touch texting back and forth. Don was such a great person, and I was blessed to know him. My deepest sympathy to his family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Rest in peace my friend.
Terri Gaitan
September 20, 2021
Krafty was the best wingman I had, and an even better friend. I am grateful for all the laughs that got us through many a storm. With deepest sympathy, Mike Riedy
Michael Riedy
Work
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results