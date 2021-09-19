Kraft - Donald M. "Krafty"
Of West Seneca, NY passed peacefully September 17, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Gail M. (Wittek) Kraft; dearest
father of Jill Pecoraro, Cheryl (Jeramie Helmer), and Robert Kraft; loving grandfather of Joshua Pecoraro, Matthew Pecoraro, Madelyn Helmer, Jayden Helmer, Bryce Helmer, the late Eve Marie Pecoraro, and Riley Jo Helmer; caring brother of the late Doris (late Earl) Denton and the late Marie (late William) Mersmann; dearest lifelong friend of Tom (Joanie) Bausch; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Don was a life member of Vigilant Fire Co., American Legion Post #735, and an Army veteran serving his country during the Vietnam War. Friends received Wednesday, September 22, from 3-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 23, at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven RC Church, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Vigilant Fire Co. and American Legion Post #735. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.