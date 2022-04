KUSMIERZ - Donald A.Age 89, of Lake View, NY, May 26, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. (nee Dobies) Kusmierz; father of Donna M. (Donald) Harris and Cheryl A. (Robert) Papson; grandfather of Martin (Melissa) Toth, Nicole (Patrick) Brandl, Donald (Jacqueline) Toth, Sarah (Jon) Dunker, Robert (Sarah) Papson, Jr. and the late Michele Toth; also survived by nine great-grandchildren; brother of Jean Kusmierz and the late Robert and Michael Kusmierz and Carol Sutton. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II RC Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View on Friday, June 18, at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Vincent Cemetery, Evans, NY. No prior visitation. Don was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, a member of Hamburg Council 2220 K of C, and a retired millwright for General Motors. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com