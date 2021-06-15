Menu
Donald A. KUSMIERZ
KUSMIERZ - Donald A.
Age 89, of Lake View, NY, May 26, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. (nee Dobies) Kusmierz; father of Donna M. (Donald) Harris and Cheryl A. (Robert) Papson; grandfather of Martin (Melissa) Toth, Nicole (Patrick) Brandl, Donald (Jacqueline) Toth, Sarah (Jon) Dunker, Robert (Sarah) Papson, Jr. and the late Michele Toth; also survived by nine great-grandchildren; brother of Jean Kusmierz and the late Robert and Michael Kusmierz and Carol Sutton. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II RC Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View on Friday, June 18, at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Vincent Cemetery, Evans, NY. No prior visitation. Don was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, a member of Hamburg Council 2220 K of C, and a retired millwright for General Motors. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
St. John Paul II RC Church
2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle Donny, You are now reunited with Auntie Mary, the love of your life.
May you both now rest in peace.
Carol & Tom Weichmann
Family
June 15, 2021
It is with great sadness that we lost a great brother knight. He will be sorely missed.
Warren Joseph GK 2220
Other
June 15, 2021
