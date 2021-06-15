KUSMIERZ - Donald A.
Age 89, of Lake View, NY, May 26, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. (nee Dobies) Kusmierz; father of Donna M. (Donald) Harris and Cheryl A. (Robert) Papson; grandfather of Martin (Melissa) Toth, Nicole (Patrick) Brandl, Donald (Jacqueline) Toth, Sarah (Jon) Dunker, Robert (Sarah) Papson, Jr. and the late Michele Toth; also survived by nine great-grandchildren; brother of Jean Kusmierz and the late Robert and Michael Kusmierz and Carol Sutton. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II RC Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View on Friday, June 18, at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Vincent Cemetery, Evans, NY. No prior visitation. Don was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, a member of Hamburg Council 2220 K of C, and a retired millwright for General Motors. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.