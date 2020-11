NOWOTARSKI - Donald L.November 6, 2020. Beloved son of Irene (nee Witulski) and the late John Nowotarski; devoted brother of Thomas, and Martin Nowotarski and Luann (Glenn) Ruettimann; loving uncle of Sara and Kyra Ruettimann; dearest friend of Lynne Hastings; also survived by cousins. A Memorial Gathering will take place in the future. Please share your online condolences at www.Pietszak.com