MacLEOd - Donald J.
Of South Buffalo, NY, February 26, 2021. Loving companion of Deborah A. Jacobsen; dearest father of Ashley J. Rogers, Anthony J. MacLeod Sr. (Katie), Julie N. MacLeod, and Donald Kotrys; grandfather of Anthony J. Jr. and Noah J. MacLeod; son of Donald I. and the late Ethel R. (Mackey) MacLeod; brother of Jake (Kate) MacLeod; also survived by a niece and nephews. The family will be present Friday, March 5, 2021, from 5-7 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM (face masks are required). Mr. MacLeod was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Condolences may be shared at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.