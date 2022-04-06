McCABE - Donald M. Suddenly, April 5, 2022 of North Collins, NY, at the age of 54 years. Beloved husband of Sandra (Alioto) McCabe. Father of Amanda Hoefler, Beth (Paul Jr.) Chambers, and Joshua Dobmeier (Malarie). Grandfather of ten grandchildren. Son of George and Mary McCabe. Brother of Timothy (Karen), Philip, George (Trisha) and Amy (Joe) Nowak. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call for a memorial visitation Friday, from 10 AM-12 PM, at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY, where a Memorial Service will take place at 12 PM.
Donnie, we all love you. Trisha, Lillyanna and Robert will forever keep you in our thoughts and hearts. We were looking forward to coming out to visit. Robert would have love to have you seen him play hockey and understands why you couldn’t be there. As we know you will watch over everyone, you can see him he hits the ice next season.
George McCabe
Brother
April 6, 2022
Sending my deepest sympathies to you Sandy on the loss of your husband. I will be praying for you and your family May you find comfort in your loving memories♥ Sincerely Josette Puhl ♥ Friend/Bishop McMahon) Xoxo
Josette Puhl
Friend
April 5, 2022
Sandy I am so sorry to hear about your husband. You’re in our prayers.