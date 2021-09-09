McDONALD - Donald Jay
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on September 7, 2021. Beloved fiancé of Lorena L. Ball; loving son of the late George and Kathryn McDonald; dear brother of James (Debra), John "Jack" (Tammy), and Gary (Marcia) McDonald, late Joan (Daniel) Mrozek and the late Theresa Nevereth; cherished uncle of William, Jeffrey, Christine, Nicholas, Melissa, Laura, Brandon, Dillon, Barbara, John, Patrick, Thomas, Shawn, Shannon and Kelly; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday and Sunday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, on Monday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Donald's honor to The Summit Center. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.