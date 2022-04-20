Menu
Donald R. MEKA
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
MEKA - Donald R.
April 16, 2022 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Josephine Meka. Loving father of Kathleen (Thomas) Caros, Carolyn (George) Batcho. Dearest papa "pops" of Nicole (Scott) Converso-Morabito, Amber, Michael, Hayleigh and Zackary Caros. Brother of Fred (Doreen) and the late Anthony (Ruth), Dolores, Louise (Steve) and Clifford. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Thursday from 3-7 PM, at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Fire Historical Society, 1850 William Street, Buffalo, NY 14206.


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel
4125 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY
