NACHTRIEB - Donald R.
Of Lancaster, NY, March 7, 2021, at age 98. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Gagliano); stepfather of Angelo G. (Penny) Mineo, late Anthony (Mary) Mineo, Jack (Diane) Mineo, Gina (Thomas) Bolender and Maria (Jerry) Hubbard; grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 22; brother of the late Eileen Masters, late Harvey Nachtrieb and the late June Maurer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held privately with the family. Don was a WWII veteran. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.