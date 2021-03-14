Menu
Donald R. NACHTRIEB
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
NACHTRIEB - Donald R.
Of Lancaster, NY, March 7, 2021, at age 98. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Gagliano); stepfather of Angelo G. (Penny) Mineo, late Anthony (Mary) Mineo, Jack (Diane) Mineo, Gina (Thomas) Bolender and Maria (Jerry) Hubbard; grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 22; brother of the late Eileen Masters, late Harvey Nachtrieb and the late June Maurer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held privately with the family. Don was a WWII veteran. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kathy Seymour
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I didn´t really know Donald, but heard so much about him that I feel as if I knew him. He has joined his beloved wife, Nancy, and his stepson (and my friend and co-conspirator) Tony. Rest in heavenly peace dear Donald.
DONNA STEMPNIAK
March 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. So glad we had the opportunity of your love in our family. Very special person now you will be with your love Nancy and my bro Tony(Tim Horton buddy). Love and prayers to the family
sharon crabtree
Friend
March 10, 2021
Don was a wonderful grandpa. I am glad to have known a real gentleman. Deep sympathy to all of his friends and family.
Barbara George
Friend
March 9, 2021
