OGILVIE - Donald A.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on January 22, 2021. Donald was the beloved husband of 54 years to Jane V. (nee Saliba) Ogilvie; devoted father of Moriah (Bill Holton) Ogilvie, Nathan (Rebecca) Ogilvie; and Sarah (Jim) Gardner; adored grandfather of James, Isabela, Elisabeth, and Matthew; dear son of the late John and Iris Ogilvie; dear brother of Laurie Lewis and the late David (late Marsha) Ogilvie; loving son-in-law of the late George and Carol Saliba; cherished brother-in-law of Margaret (late Charles) Sysman, Katherine Eberlin, Mary Beth Saliba, Anne (Paul) Dugan, Amy Iannone, and Juliet (Bill) Alexander; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Mr. Ogilvie was a veteran of the US Air Force. He served as Superintendent of Southwestern Central School District, Jamestown, NY; Superintendent of Hamburg Central School District, Hamburg, NY, District Superintendent of Erie 1 BOCES, and Interim Superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools. Mr. Ogilvie was involved in numerous professional associations, advisory councils, and cultural and community organizations. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Michael's Catering and Banquets, 4885 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY 14075 from 3 PM-5 PM, with a short program beginning at 3:30 PM. Please register by going to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebration-of-life-for-don-ogilvie-tickets-166820892781
. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to feedmorewny.org
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.