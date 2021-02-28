OLMSTED - Donald T.
Of Tonawanda, NY passed peacefully on February 25, 2021 at age 93. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Elizabeth "Betty" (nee McMillan) Olmsted; son of the late Everett and Amanda (Suppes) Olmsted; brother to the late Beverly Wilson; cherished uncle Don to Deborah (Craig) Slater, Mark Farnham; great and great-great-uncle to several nieces and nephews. Don was a lifelong resident of Buffalo graduating from Bennett High School and Bryant and Stratton College. He served in the Army, artillery during WWII, finishing his duty at West Point. He was employed at General Mills as Plant Manager of the flour mill until his retirement in 1986. Don was a member of the Blue Gavel, past Commodore of the Niagara River Yacht Club. He and Betty were members of the LaSalle Yacht Club. Don and Betty loved being on their boat "Sea Dancer" enjoying every evening with a Manhattan. In remembrance, raise one for Manhattan Don - he called them "Mantooties." No prior visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired memorials may be made in Don's memory to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Donald's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.