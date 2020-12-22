Menu
Donald O. PACKMAN
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC
98 North Main Street
Perry, NY
PACKMAN - Donald O.
Age 84 of Perry, NY passed away on Dec. 18, 2020. He was born in Akron, NY, on June 23, 1936, a son to the late Orrin and Dorthea (Hornung) Packman.
Don was a former Insurance and Real Estate Agent for the former Youngs and Linfoot, and a Race Track Offical at many area racetracks. He is survived by two daughters: Dawn (Martin) Lilly and Darcy (David) Conaway; two sons: David (Pamela) and Douglas (Robin); a brother: Richard "Dick" (Juanita); eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four nephews, a niece, and many friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Diana (Majchrzak) Packman, who passed away in 2007; and a great-granddaughter: Brielle Jennings. Family and friends may call from noon - 4 PM on Sunday, December 27th, at the EATON-WATSON FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 98 North Main St., Perry, where funeral services will follow at 4 PM. Donald will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Perry, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Fire Department or to Suzanne's Comfort Care Home. Arrangements by EATON-WATSON FUNERAL HOME, LLC. 98 N. Main St., Perry, NY 14530. For more information, to sign the online guest registry, or to share condolences with the family, please visit our website: www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC
98 North Main Street, Perry, NY
Dec
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC
98 North Main Street, Perry, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dick, Please accept my condolences on the loss of your brother
Walter Tadusz
December 22, 2020
I am very saddened to hear of the passing of a old friend. Don is in a better place now, But we will always think of him as one of the best at our local race tracks. He will be missed all over western N Y. GOD BLESS & REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND.
William J. Brainard.
December 22, 2020
