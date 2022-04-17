Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald F. "Handlebars" PARKS
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Parks - Donald F. "Handlebars"
April 13, 2022, of Lake View, New York. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Mecurio) and late Phyllis (nee Blake) Parks; devoted father of David (Colleen), Linda (Peter) Somerville, Lori Filock, Scott (Mary Uliaszek), and Brett (Jen) Parks; loving step-father of Lynn (Daniel) Weaver; also survived by ten grandchildren, 14 great-grand- children, nieces, and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road. (corner Camp Road and Route 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. Where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please leave donations and condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.