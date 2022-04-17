Parks - Donald F. "Handlebars"
April 13, 2022, of Lake View, New York. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Mecurio) and late Phyllis (nee Blake) Parks; devoted father of David (Colleen), Linda (Peter) Somerville, Lori Filock, Scott (Mary Uliaszek), and Brett (Jen) Parks; loving step-father of Lynn (Daniel) Weaver; also survived by ten grandchildren, 14 great-grand- children, nieces, and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road. (corner Camp Road and Route 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. Where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please leave donations and condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.