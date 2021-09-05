Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald L. PARTRIDGE
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
PARTRIDGE - Donald L.
Of Eden, NY, August 28, 2021, age 78. Beloved husband and best friend of Judy (nee Fugle); father of Janine (Mark Murzynowski), Sean (Ruth Policella), Vicki Moorhouse (Jim), Meghan, and Matthew (Cholly) Partridge; grandfather of Tim and Linda Moorhouse and Viola Partridge; brother of Pam (Roger) Boynton, Reg, Carl (Marie), and the late Tom Partridge. Don donated his body to the University of Buffalo. Funeral services will be held at a future date. Please share condolences with Laing Funeral Home online at laingfuneralhome.com. Donations can be made to WNY Hospice Foundation (225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240) or the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation (716-845-4444).


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.