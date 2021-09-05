PARTRIDGE - Donald L.
Of Eden, NY, August 28, 2021, age 78. Beloved husband and best friend of Judy (nee Fugle); father of Janine (Mark Murzynowski), Sean (Ruth Policella), Vicki Moorhouse (Jim), Meghan, and Matthew (Cholly) Partridge; grandfather of Tim and Linda Moorhouse and Viola Partridge; brother of Pam (Roger) Boynton, Reg, Carl (Marie), and the late Tom Partridge. Don donated his body to the University of Buffalo. Funeral services will be held at a future date. Please share condolences with Laing Funeral Home online at laingfuneralhome.com
. Donations can be made to WNY Hospice Foundation (225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240) or the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation (716-845-4444).
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.