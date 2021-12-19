Menu
Donald R. POWERS
POWERS - Donald R.
Of West Seneca, NY, December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Ann M. (nee Pacyon) Powers; dearest father of Catherine (James) Malley, Donald II (Debra) and Christian (Sheila) Powers; loving grandfather of McCartney (Elizabeth), Kevin (fiancée Melissa), Everleigh Malley, Taylor, Austin, Anna, Emma, Gwyneth and Claire Powers; brother of Richard (Lucille) Powers; also survived by many relatives and friends. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., (716) 668-5666.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
To Ann, and the whole Powers Family, I just heard of the passing of Don, and I am so very sorry for this monumental loss. Mr & Mrs. Powers were so kind to my mom, Paula, who rented the upper apartment on William street, and I will always be eternally grateful to them. God, bless this sweet family, and may Don's soul Rest In Peace.
Theresa Bukowski
Friend
March 23, 2022
What can I say, Fufu, I feel for you. Uncle Don was always so easy with me. The "Big Hug" will never be forgotten and my "forever New Year's Eve" date of a life time. When you need to talk, call I will forever be with you and Don. Love Chip
Phyllis Ruszczyk
Family
December 29, 2021
To The Powers family, I am sorry to hear of your dads passing. He was such a great guy and he really enjoyed teaching the trade, I learned so much from him.
Chuck LaGoe
December 24, 2021
Chris, I am so sorry to hear of your father´s passing. Condolences to You and your family.
Patrick Nehin
December 22, 2021
A lovely man, always remember when you came to London to visit us to watch the Bills play at Wembley
Tony & Christina Kudzin
December 21, 2021
Any success I have had in life was due to Don and Ann. I will miss him calling and singing `Happy birthday´ to me. He was like a father to me. Rest In Peace.
Charles LABarber
December 19, 2021
