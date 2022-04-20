Menu
April 15, 2022, age 77, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of 55 years to Judith M. (nee Koehler) Puccio; dearest father of Todd (Susan) Puccio; dear grandfather of Dylan and Alyssa Puccio; son of the late Frank and Rose (nee Sperrazza) Puccio; brother-in-law of Charles (Renee) Koehler and Nancy (Thomas) Stumm; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, April 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew), where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:15 AM and from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Harris Hill) at 12 Noon. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Puccio was a retiree of General Motors and American Axle, Union President of Retirees Local 846, member of the Board of Elections, proctor of the NYS Bar Exam and the Civil Service Exam and volunteered at the Lancaster Food Pantry. Donald was a wonderful friend to many and touched many lives. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
