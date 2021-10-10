PUFF - Donald T.
Of West Seneca, NY, October 8, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Judith (nee Fravel) Puff; dearest father of Theresa (Raymond) Funk, Joanne (Mitchell) Strychalski, Kevin (Kathy) Smith, Heidi (John R. IV) Deane, Bonnie Duerksen, Sherry (Steve Sroda) Smith, Kathy Courtney and the late Laurie Vasbinder; loving grandfather of 11 grand and six great-grandchildren; also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). Online condolences may be shared at klocfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.