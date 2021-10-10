Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald T. PUFF
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
PUFF - Donald T.
Of West Seneca, NY, October 8, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Judith (nee Fravel) Puff; dearest father of Theresa (Raymond) Funk, Joanne (Mitchell) Strychalski, Kevin (Kathy) Smith, Heidi (John R. IV) Deane, Bonnie Duerksen, Sherry (Steve Sroda) Smith, Kathy Courtney and the late Laurie Vasbinder; loving grandfather of 11 grand and six great-grandchildren; also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). Online condolences may be shared at klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.