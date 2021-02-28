Menu
Donald B. PUTNAM
PUTNAM - Donald B.
Of Alden, entered into rest on February 23, 2021 at age 89. Cherished grandfather of Andrea, Jillian and Diane; adored great-grandfather of three great-grandchildren; also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Don was a Staff Sergeant in the US Marine Corps and served during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a supervisor with the US Postal Service and was a life member of the Millgrove Fire Dept. Services will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Millgrove Fire Dept., 11621 Genesee St., Alden, NY 14004. Arrangements by DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
