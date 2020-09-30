Menu
Donald R. FRAZIER
FRAZIER - Donald R.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on September 23, 2020 at age 54. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Hoover) Frazier; devoted father of Robert (Becca) Frazier and Rebecca Frazier; cherished grandfather of Landon and Noah; dear brother of Donna Keith and Melvin (Denise Hodur) Frazier; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
