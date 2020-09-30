FRAZIER - Donald R.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on September 23, 2020 at age 54. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Hoover) Frazier; devoted father of Robert (Becca) Frazier and Rebecca Frazier; cherished grandfather of Landon and Noah; dear brother of Donna Keith and Melvin (Denise Hodur) Frazier; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com