Donald R. HAMSIK
Of West Seneca, NY, August 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice G. (nee Lambert); dearest father of Diane Grinsell, Donald (Jill), and David Hamsik; loving grandfather of Nicole Bormann, Scott Hamsik, Christopher Hamsik, Mark, Timothy, Megan, Lauren, and Missy Grinsell; great-grandfather of Natalie Bormann, Dominic Loehr, Charlotte Hamsik, and Anthony Grinsell; brother of the late Robert Hamsik and Amelia Anger. Family present Tuesday, 2-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning, at 10:15, at Queen of Heaven Church, West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the SPCA appreciated. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks required. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
