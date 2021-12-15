Menu
Donald C. "Don" RICE
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
RICE - Donald C. "Don"
November 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Nehring); dear father of Deborah, Keith (Mary) and Glenn Rice; loving grandfather, of Chelsi and Max Mikowski, Zak (Becca), Donald C. II, Karl and Austin Rice; cherished great-grandfather of Colton, Braydon, Olivia and Archer; brother of Thelma Vankouwenberg; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Donald's life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Christ Chapel Wesleyan Church, 64 Buffalo St., Silver Creek, NY at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL. Please share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Christ Chapel Wesleyan Church
64 Buffalo St., Silver Creek, NY
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kevin & Judy Blust
December 17, 2021
