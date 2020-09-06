CORNELL - Donald S. Jr.
Friday September 4, 2020, Donald S. Cornell Jr., loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 95. Don was born on December 17, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to Donald and Dorothy (Lefler) Cornell. He received his Bachelors degree in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati in 1954. On December 30, 1961, he married Janet Anscombe. Don adopted and, with Janet, raised all four of Janet's children: Sharon Osgood, John (Brenda), Judith (Kyle) and James (Darci). Don had the distinction of having served in the US Marines, US Navy, US Army and the US Army ROTC throughout WWII and the Korean War. He was known to family and friends for being kind, gentle, congenial, and pious. He served as a lay minister, religious historian and teacher until he was 93. Having suffered from scarlet fever when he was a child, he had a progressive and profound loss of hearing. Yet, that didn't keep him from a gentle smile, a dry wit, and a charitable heart. He was an ardent supporter and contributor to numerous Christian and community charities. Don was preceded in his death by his father, Don Sr., his mother, Dorothy, his wife Janet, and brothers John and Henry. He is survived by his sister Jean, four children Sharon, John, Judith and James, and several grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held this fall. To be added to the invitation list email [email protected]
Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Buffalo City Mission, 100 East Tupper Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 or at Donate.BuffaloCityMission.org
Arrangements by DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.