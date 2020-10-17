TAYLOR - Donald S.

October 14, 2020 of Derby, NY. Beloved husband of Emma and the late Joyce Taylor; dear father of Craig and Marcia Taylor; step-father of Sara (John) Newcomer, James Hoefner, Sally (late Peter) Fite, Sandra Tobin and Susan Hoefner; grandfather of 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brother of the late Kenneth and Roger Taylor; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St. Face masks required. Mr. Taylor was a WWII Veteran, Past Commander of VFW Post 5798, life member and Past Chief of the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Co. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Evans Center Vol. Fire Co. in Past Chief Taylor's Memory.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 17, 2020.