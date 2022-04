SCHLOSS - Donald C.Age 75, of Varysburg, NY passed away on September 30, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11am at St. Cecilia's Cemetery located behind the St. John Neuman Church (St. Cecilia's Site), 991 Centerline Rd., Sheldon, NY 14145. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com