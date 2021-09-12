SCHULER - Donald E.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Starcharczyk) Schuler; devoted father of David (Mary) Schuler, Diane Catalano, and the late Daniel Schuler; cherished papa of Garrett, Scott (Sarah), Brett, Samantha, and Nicole; loving son of the late Maynard and Anna Schuler; also survived by family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Timothy's Church, 565 E Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Saturday (September 18th) at 10 o'clock. Inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.