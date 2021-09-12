Menu
Donald E. SCHULER
SCHULER - Donald E.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Starcharczyk) Schuler; devoted father of David (Mary) Schuler, Diane Catalano, and the late Daniel Schuler; cherished papa of Garrett, Scott (Sarah), Brett, Samantha, and Nicole; loving son of the late Maynard and Anna Schuler; also survived by family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Timothy's Church, 565 E Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Saturday (September 18th) at 10 o'clock. Inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Timothy's Church
565 E Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY
We are so sorry for your family´s loss. He is now reunited with Grammy and They will be watching over you to keep you strong. He will be greatly missed by all. Sending prayers.
Lynn & Kevin
September 12, 2021
I am sorry both your mom and dad were wonderful caring people. They loved their children immensely and were always kind. May their sweet memories console you.
Trish Harris
September 12, 2021
My condolences to all the family. Uncle Don was a wonderful guy
cindy salkin
Family
September 12, 2021
