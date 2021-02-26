SKOWRONSKI - Donald G. "Sam" February 19, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of the late Donna (Schubbe) Skowronski; dear father of Donald, Robert (Mary Kate) Skowronski and Elizabeth (Andrew) Davidson; grandfather of Donald, Jennifer, Steven, Mira, Hannah, Sarah, Kaya, Leif, Mason and the late Bobby; great-grandfather of four; survived by two sisters; predeceased by one sister. Friends may call Monday for a Memorial visitation from 3-5 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY, with services at 5 PM. Face masks and social distancing required.
We are neighbors of Sam's at Mission Hills Village and Sam would sit with us, sharing our Tuesday morning coffee and donuts at our table at our Rec Hall. We loved his humor and his determination, strength of character. He was a gentlemen! Marty and Sam would share their military stories; Marty was Air Force, jet engine mechanic and we'd go on the bus with Mary Ann Notto's group to the casino too. On his walks he would stop by to chat with Marty on our patio. We loved Sam and it was a pleasure to know him. We will miss him for sure. God Bless Sam . . . he'll be one of God's Arc-Angels and his Head Cowboy!
Marty and Karen VeRost, #28-1
February 27, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you. We are grateful to have spent time with Sam going on many of the senior day trips. He was such a pleasure to talk to and reminisce about growing up in Bethford. He will be greatly missed. Much love to the family
Eric & Diane Hamric (Notto)
February 27, 2021
Please accept the prayers and condolences from Arlene and myself. Sam was one of our favorite cousins. Always supportive of our family ties. We will truly miss him and his sense of humor.
Glenn Fosdick
February 27, 2021
Love from the Izzio family
February 26, 2021
My sincere condolences to Sam and his family. Sam was my Godfather and I am so sorry I was not able to see him more! I remember growing up and him and Donna were always at our house laughing and carrying on with my Mom and Dad.
God bless the family and let them know I am thinking about them.
Love,
Elena Izzio Christopherson