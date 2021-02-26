We are neighbors of Sam's at Mission Hills Village and Sam would sit with us, sharing our Tuesday morning coffee and donuts at our table at our Rec Hall. We loved his humor and his determination, strength of character. He was a gentlemen! Marty and Sam would share their military stories; Marty was Air Force, jet engine mechanic and we'd go on the bus with Mary Ann Notto's group to the casino too. On his walks he would stop by to chat with Marty on our patio. We loved Sam and it was a pleasure to know him. We will miss him for sure. God Bless Sam . . . he'll be one of God's Arc-Angels and his Head Cowboy!

Marty and Karen VeRost, #28-1 February 27, 2021