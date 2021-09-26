SMITH - Donald J.
September 23, 2021, age 85. Cherished husband of Sharyl (nee Bossert) Smith; devoted father of Sharon (late Ronald Santonocito) Smith, Debra (Gerald Noworyta) Smith, Michelle (John) Wilcox, Donna (Joseph) Burden, Susan Smith, Donald J. Smith Jr., Lindsay (Edward) Timlin and Jamie (Joshua) Weisman; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren; dear brother of Myron (JoAnn) Smith and Virginia Antczak. A Celebration of Don's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.