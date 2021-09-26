Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald J. SMITH
SMITH - Donald J.
September 23, 2021, age 85. Cherished husband of Sharyl (nee Bossert) Smith; devoted father of Sharon (late Ronald Santonocito) Smith, Debra (Gerald Noworyta) Smith, Michelle (John) Wilcox, Donna (Joseph) Burden, Susan Smith, Donald J. Smith Jr., Lindsay (Edward) Timlin and Jamie (Joshua) Weisman; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren; dear brother of Myron (JoAnn) Smith and Virginia Antczak. A Celebration of Don's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.