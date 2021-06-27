STACHOSKI - Donald J., Jr. "DJ"
Of Cheektowaga, NY, June 24, 2021. Loving Daddy of Chase D. Stachoski-Fuller; dear friend of Brooke Fuller; beloved son of Donald J. Sr. and Denise M. (Morrison) Stachoski; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.