Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald J. "DJ" STACHOSKI Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
STACHOSKI - Donald J., Jr. "DJ"
Of Cheektowaga, NY, June 24, 2021. Loving Daddy of Chase D. Stachoski-Fuller; dear friend of Brooke Fuller; beloved son of Donald J. Sr. and Denise M. (Morrison) Stachoski; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your son
Mary Mahaney
Other
July 1, 2021
I am so sorry this happened to you. I wish I had known and could have told you how much I will always love and care for you. I have some amazing memories I will never forget you. I hope you find some peace up there
Heather
Family
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results