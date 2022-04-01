THURMAN - Donald L.
Of Niagara Falls, NY, March 28, 2022. Loving husband of the late Theresa R. (McNulty) Thurman, grandfather of the late Michelle Thurman and brother of the late John Thurman. Father of Paul (Colleen), David (Kate), Jack (fiancée Cathy Ruggiero), Randy (Anita), Robert (Cheryl), Patrick (Briana), Karen Thurman, MaryAnne Francemone (Stephen Hart), and Lynne (Daniel) Kanfoush, also survived by 22 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, expected in June, also several nieces and nephews. His family will be present on Sunday from 2-8 PM, at The RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, Lewiston, NY. Friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 AM, at St. Raphael Parish, 3831 Macklem Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in his name to Catholic Charities.
