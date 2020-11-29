POSCH - Donald W.
Age 82 of the City of Tonawanda, passed away on November 23, 2020. Loving husband of Mary (nee Dierdorf) Posch; son of the late Adolph and Virginia (nee Drumb) Posch; brother of Thomas (Amy), Philip (Marilyn) and Russell Posch, Diana (Timothy) Zajac and the late James Posch; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Don was a 1957 graduate of Seneca High School. He proudly served our country in the Army from 1959 until 1965. Don worked beside his father at their Mid City Bakery in North Tonawanda and retired as a baker from the University at Buffalo. He was a member and leader of the Faculty Student Assoc of UB. Don was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and canoeing. He was a staunch supporter of the Adirondack Council and Sierra Club. Due to the current COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Don's life and Military Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to the Adirondack Council or the American Diabetes Association
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.