Donald W. YOUNG
YOUNG - Donald W.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Agnes A. (Convey) Young; dearest father of Dennis W. Young (Joyce Sutton), Patricia A. (Robert) Rackl, and Lynn A. (Peter) Elder; grandfather of Nicole (Matthew) Downing, Lucas (Shannon) Elder, Timothy Elder, and Caroline Rackl; great-grandfather of Chelsea, Tyson, Callum, and Rowan; brother of Lorraine (late Joseph) Wach, and the late Constance Iannaccio, Emil (Edith) Young, Muriel (Fred) Schrull, Jack (Mary) Young, and Diane Schoemann; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, NY, Friday, October 2, 2020, at 10 AM. Memorial contributions to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mr. Young was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
