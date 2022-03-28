WEBER - Donald J.
March 27, 2022 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Mary Kay (nee McDonough) Weber; dearest father of Jim (Annette) Weber, late Joanne Weber, Jack (Wendy) Weber, Don (Cyndy) Weber, Trish (Don) Burns, Dave (Barb) Weber, and Nancy (Terry) Morris; cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late C. Richard Weber. Don was an Army Veteran, retiree of the Federal Reserve Bank, and a former Scout for the Florida Marlins. Don's passions were his family and baseball. He started the Town of Tonawanda Morrison Mets Organization in 1961. Some years managing 2-3 teams and winning two NYS Championships. Don's grandchildren affectionately used the nickname "Bummer" for him. Don was born in Lyons, NY and shortly after his birth his family moved to Buffalo, NY where he moved to the Town of Tonawanda in 1958 and resided till his passing. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 2nd, at 11 AM, in St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. Live stream available at stamelia.com
Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Don's memory may be made to the American Cancer Association. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2022.