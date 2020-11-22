Menu
Donalda M. PALUH
PALUH - Donalda M.
(nee Redfern)
November 14, 2020, of Angola, New York. Beloved mother of Ronald (Sally), David Paluh and Cindy Davis; devoted grandmother of Ashley, Alicia, and Nicholas; great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren; sister of Judith (late Donald) Shearer, Marjorie (late Paul) Rogers, Edward Redfern, Debra Thessen, Robert (Linda) Redfern and the late Kenneth Redfern and Myra Pike; survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were private. Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
