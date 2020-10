LABUSZEWSKI - Donata H.(nee Burzycki)September 27, 2020. Loving wife for 71 years to Stephen; beloved mother of Christine (Rennie Loson), Teresa and Jeffrey Labuszewski; cherished grandmother of Marie, Amelia, Stephen, Judy and the late Joshua; great-grandmother of Estella, Soren and Evelyn. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com