Donato L. "Don" DIBACCO
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
DiBACCO - Donato L. "Don"
Of Amherst. Entered into rest December 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Janice A. (nee Abray) DiBacco. Devoted father of Nicole (John) Merletti and the late Rosalind DiBacco. Cherished grandfather of Luke Merletti. Loving son of the late Robert and Bambina DiBacco. Dear brother of the late John (late Alessandra) DiBacco. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. No prior visitation. A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. Don was an Army veteran and was a gifted and talented artist. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Don's memory to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
My family and I are so sorry for your loss. Don was one of the best of the best. He and my brother were buds for many of years. I hope to see you in heaven some day.
Carole E Dunn
Friend
March 10, 2022
