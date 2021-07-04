BISBING - Donna M.
(nee Williams)
Of Alden, NY, July 3, 2021. Beloved wife of Craig Bisbing; dear mother of Denise (Brian) Wright and Brad (Katie) Bisbing; loving grandmother of Blake, Addison and Ellie. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Tuesday from 3-8 PM. A graveside service will be held at the WNY National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Rd., Corfu, NY, Wednesday at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.