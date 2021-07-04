Menu
Donna M. BISBING
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
BISBING - Donna M.
(nee Williams)
Of Alden, NY, July 3, 2021. Beloved wife of Craig Bisbing; dear mother of Denise (Brian) Wright and Brad (Katie) Bisbing; loving grandmother of Blake, Addison and Ellie. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Tuesday from 3-8 PM. A graveside service will be held at the WNY National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Rd., Corfu, NY, Wednesday at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Jul
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
WNY National Cemetery
1254 Indian Falls Rd., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Brad & Family, I just learned of this very sad news and am sad I didn't follow through with the prompting to contact you. You were on my mind on Saturday. I believe that is the holy spirit putting someone on your heart, when you need it the most. I am praying for you all. I pray your sadness will be refilled every day with beautiful memories, stories & thoughts of your amazing Mom.
Kimberly Stone
Friend
July 8, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Donna passing..my first female classmate, who I knew well, to pass away. Donna and her work with Shirley of organizing our class reunions for the class of 1964 will be remembered for many years..and we SO appreciated her. She was the glue that held us together... I was at several reunions. The most recent our 50th. If she did this for our class, I am sure she was the "glue" that held your Family with parties, get togethers, reunions. Craig..hold on to the memories.
Pamela Gillis
Classmate
July 7, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathy!
Barbara Kless (Marilla Seniors)
Other
July 6, 2021
Dear Craig & Family: My deepest sympathies to you & your family. Donna will never be forgotten. She was a dear friend to many. Enjoyed her Christmas parties at your home and many class reunions she & Shirley arranged. Although life will never be the same, I pray the hole in your hearts will some day be filled happy memories.
Sincerely,
Maureen (Gruka) Hassenbohler, Class of '64
Maureen Hassenbohler
Friend
July 6, 2021
We were childhood friends and we lived right next door on Mechanic St.. We shared christmas's with her at my Grandparents house which was right next door to Donna Mae. She was part of our family for ever we celebrated all holidays together. We had a kool aid stand on our street, there was me , Donna Mae , Raydyne Schaller, and I think Pauline Munn was there too. We all had a very nice childhood. May she rest in PEACE Wayne & Dawn Groves
wayne groves
July 6, 2021
The 3 of us, Donna, Pauline and me, the 3 Musketeers we called ourselves. As young children one summer we wanted to become "blood sisters". We went to see the Minister of the Presbyterian Church on the corner. We wanted him to preform the ceremony. He sat us down and told us that we had something much more than that and much more precious than that. Well, it didn't happen, but we sensed a kinship and searched our family ancestry for any connection we had to each other. We knew that wherever we were in our lives, we would always remain friends.Even if we were not able to get together each year, we were able to pick up right where we left off the next time we met. This is what it means when people say "Friends Forever". A friendship that lasts forever. Through thick and through thin. Through ups and downs.
A friendship that lasts forever.
Be grateful for the hope we have of being reunited with those who have already entered Heaven.
Death for us is not the end, it is only the gateway to a new life in God's Presence Forever.
I know she will meet me when it is my turn.


Radyne Schaller Becker
Friend
July 5, 2021
I came to know Donna through her involvement with the nursery school held at the Ewell Library. She was a capable and dedicated volunteer, committed to family, friends, and the broader community.
Dear Craig, Denise, Brad, and family, please accept my heartfelt sympathy for your loss.
Elli DeFilippo
Acquaintance
July 5, 2021
Craig, Denise, Brad & familywe are so deeply sorry for your loss. Donna was a dear friend of our family going back many years. My brother, Dale Strimple (Skip) & Donna were classmates & friends, ACS Class of ‘64, & he loved to tease her by calling her Donna Mae. Donna & Craig were friends of ours through the years, the guys playing baseball together on an over 50 mens league in West Falls, the wives & kids enjoying the game & the socializing afterwards. We got together for pinochle games & even after we moved to Florida, tried to stay in touch. Donna & I played Words With Friends on line & enjoyed our friendly, competitive banter throughout. Donna was one of the most organized people I know. She was a caring & loving friend to all of us fortunate enough to have her in our lives. RIP dear friend, until we meet again. ❤
Tess & Jim Arent
Friend
July 5, 2021
Dear Craig. We are very sorry for your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We hope that the many happy memories will help you through this difficult time. God Bless You.
Bart and Barb Barthol
Family
July 5, 2021
Craig, So sorry for your loss.
David Kocher
Friend
July 4, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you. Hold close your memories, they will help carry you in this difficult time. Rita Cornell
Rita Cornell
Friend
July 4, 2021
Loved all the fun we had on trips with you all. Lots of memories that I and Carol will never forget. Thought we would never stop laughing. Camping trip to Cheney Lake Kansas was a blast. Literally, 60 mph winds the whole weekend. We laughed about everything. Carol and I miss you soooooo much.
RICHARD HOLLINGSHEAD
Family
July 3, 2021
Deepest condolences. She was such a gift to our class of 1964. She consistently kept everyone updated. I remember her personally checking on me over the years. God bless until we meet again.
Dale Strimple
Friend
July 3, 2021
Craig, Denise, Brad and family; I am saddened by the news of Donna’s passing. We had such fun when you were in school with band, bowling,fundraisers, etc. Your Mom loved you so much. Her smiles and laughter will stay with me.
Pat Scigaj
Friend
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results