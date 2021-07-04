The 3 of us, Donna, Pauline and me, the 3 Musketeers we called ourselves. As young children one summer we wanted to become "blood sisters". We went to see the Minister of the Presbyterian Church on the corner. We wanted him to preform the ceremony. He sat us down and told us that we had something much more than that and much more precious than that. Well, it didn't happen, but we sensed a kinship and searched our family ancestry for any connection we had to each other. We knew that wherever we were in our lives, we would always remain friends.Even if we were not able to get together each year, we were able to pick up right where we left off the next time we met. This is what it means when people say "Friends Forever". A friendship that lasts forever. Through thick and through thin. Through ups and downs.

A friendship that lasts forever.

Be grateful for the hope we have of being reunited with those who have already entered Heaven.

Death for us is not the end, it is only the gateway to a new life in God's Presence Forever.

I know she will meet me when it is my turn.







Radyne Schaller Becker Friend July 5, 2021