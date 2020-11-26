BOW - Donna (nee Fusco)
Passed away on November 24, 2020.Beloved mother of J. Anthony (Lisa) Bow, Joseph Bow and Mary Bow; loving grandmother of Peter, Gabrielle and Brooklyn, Morgan, Jacob and Emma, Andrew, Abbie and Anthony. Friends and family may call on Friday, from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in our area, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Peter and Paul Church. Also due to Covid-19 health concerns, the amount of people inside the funeral home is restricted, so we appreciate your patience and the wearing of a mask upon entering the funeral home. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.