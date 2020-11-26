Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna BOW
BOW - Donna (nee Fusco)
Passed away on November 24, 2020.Beloved mother of J. Anthony (Lisa) Bow, Joseph Bow and Mary Bow; loving grandmother of Peter, Gabrielle and Brooklyn, Morgan, Jacob and Emma, Andrew, Abbie and Anthony. Friends and family may call on Friday, from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in our area, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Peter and Paul Church. Also due to Covid-19 health concerns, the amount of people inside the funeral home is restricted, so we appreciate your patience and the wearing of a mask upon entering the funeral home. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.