Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna L. BRENNAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BRENNAN - Donna L.
(nee Root)
Of Getzville, entered into rest on September 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis H. Brennan; devoted stepmother of the late Dennis H. Brennan II; loving daughter of the late Donald (late stepmother Rosa) Root; dear sister of Michael (Jackie) Root and Liz (Peter) Sanfilippo; sister-in-law of James (Karen) Brennan and Ronald (Lynn) Eiseman; also survived by Cujo, Suki, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on SUNDAY (September 26th) from 4-7 PM where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Interment Marilla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
26
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.