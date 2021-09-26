BRENNAN - Donna L.
(nee Root)
Of Getzville, entered into rest on September 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis H. Brennan; devoted stepmother of the late Dennis H. Brennan II; loving daughter of the late Donald (late stepmother Rosa) Root; dear sister of Michael (Jackie) Root and Liz (Peter) Sanfilippo; sister-in-law of James (Karen) Brennan and Ronald (Lynn) Eiseman; also survived by Cujo, Suki, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on SUNDAY (September 26th) from 4-7 PM where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Interment Marilla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.