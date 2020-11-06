Menu
November 3, 2020, of South Buffalo, NY. Daughter of the late Earl and Eileen Brady; sister of the late Robert (late Barbara) and Richard (Joyce) Brady and other deceased siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews; special friend of Judy and Al Hoffmann and family. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours Saturday morning from 9 AM-11 AM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will follow at 11 AM. All health restrictions will be in effect. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 6, 2020.
