FRIEND - Donna J.
(nee Mendola)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 30, 2021. Devoted mother of Matthew (Jessica) Friend, Michelle (David) Barbarito, and Donnie (Angie) Friend; cherished grandmother of Destiny, Jared, Riley, Timothy, and Maggie; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (nee Crane) Mendola; dear sister of Jimmy (Lee) Mendola, Kathy (late Kenny) Webb, Sandra Mendola, Sharon (Ray) Zimpher, Cindy (Christopher) Dorminy, Susie (Fran) Odrobina, Tommy (Kathy) Mendola, and Jeff (Kathy) Mendola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Monday, January 3rd from 4-8PM, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday morning, January 4th at 11 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.