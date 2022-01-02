Menu
Donna J. FRIEND
FRIEND - Donna J.
(nee Mendola)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 30, 2021. Devoted mother of Matthew (Jessica) Friend, Michelle (David) Barbarito, and Donnie (Angie) Friend; cherished grandmother of Destiny, Jared, Riley, Timothy, and Maggie; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (nee Crane) Mendola; dear sister of Jimmy (Lee) Mendola, Kathy (late Kenny) Webb, Sandra Mendola, Sharon (Ray) Zimpher, Cindy (Christopher) Dorminy, Susie (Fran) Odrobina, Tommy (Kathy) Mendola, and Jeff (Kathy) Mendola; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Monday, January 3rd from 4-8PM, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday morning, January 4th at 11 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tim and Diana McGuire
January 2, 2022
