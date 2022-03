GATTO-CRONIN - Donna L.(nee Pascale)Of Williamsville, entered into rest on June 11, 2021 at age 73. Beloved wife of the late Donald Cronin; devoted mother of Misha (Michael) Ditty and the late Christopher Gatto; cherished step-mother of Brian (Pam) Cronin, MaryJo (Geoffrey) Burns, Nancy (Yazbeck) Sarkees and Joseph (Andrea) Cronin; adored step-grandmother of Michael (Charlene) Burns, Rachelle Burns, Mitchell Cronin, Chandler Cronin, Yazbeck Sarkees, Matthew Sarkees and Paige Ditty; loving daughter of the late Dominic and Helen Pascale; dear sister of Richard Pascale; fond aunt of Gina Pascale. Relatives and friends may visit the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Monday (June 14, 2021) from 4-8 PM where a memory sharing service will be held at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. (corner of Maple Rd.), Williamsville, on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Mass can be livestreamed at www.stgregs.org . In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to the American Red Cross or Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue. Your condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com