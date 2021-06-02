GOSPODARSKI - Donna C. (nee Aley) "Mrs. G"
Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Daniel E. Gospodarski; loving mother of Mary Ann (Paul) Pacer, Dennis, Donald (Nancy), Frances (John) Senko, and the late James (Carol) and Ronald Gospodarski; loving grandmother of Lisa (Chris) Gromek, Meggan (Jason) Wojtaszczyk, Stephen (Kayla), Shannon (Piper) Malik, Stefanie (Taylor) Meyers, Robert, Justin, and Daniel Gospodarski; adored great-grandmother of Kendall, Kasius, Elliot, Mavryk, and Zoey; dear sister of the late Sue (late Bill) Beck and Buddy (Anna) Aley; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please assemble at church. To view the Mass via live stream please visit www.stphiliptheapostleparish.org
. Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Share memories and condolences on Donna's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.