Donna C. "G." GOSPODARSKI
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road
Buffalo, NY
GOSPODARSKI - Donna C. (nee Aley) "Mrs. G"
Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Daniel E. Gospodarski; loving mother of Mary Ann (Paul) Pacer, Dennis, Donald (Nancy), Frances (John) Senko, and the late James (Carol) and Ronald Gospodarski; loving grandmother of Lisa (Chris) Gromek, Meggan (Jason) Wojtaszczyk, Stephen (Kayla), Shannon (Piper) Malik, Stefanie (Taylor) Meyers, Robert, Justin, and Daniel Gospodarski; adored great-grandmother of Kendall, Kasius, Elliot, Mavryk, and Zoey; dear sister of the late Sue (late Bill) Beck and Buddy (Anna) Aley; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please assemble at church. To view the Mass via live stream please visit www.stphiliptheapostleparish.org. Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Share memories and condolences on Donna's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna and Dan were an amazing couple and it was my honor to know them. Rest in peace my friends.
Richard Fontana
June 3, 2021
Prayers for your family in the passing of your Mom. Cherished Arkansas family memories of Donna.
Jerry & Rebecca Roark Duncan
Family
June 3, 2021
my condolences
anthony kowalski
June 3, 2021
Dennis, My sympathy to you and your family at the loss of your dear mother.
Robert J. Scheifla
June 2, 2021
In life, those who have loved and been loved in return never really die. Donna lives on in the memories of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all her family and friends near and far from Cheektowaga to Arkansas and everywhere in between. My fondest wish for all who were a part of Donna's life is ... love, joy, peace, prosperity ... and time to enjoy this life!
Pat
Friend
June 2, 2021
