GUEST - Donna P.
(nee Battaglia)
June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Guest; dearest mother of Sheila Guest, Linda (Stephen) Coplai, Robert (Deanna) Guest, Susan Guest and the late Michael Guest; proud grandmother of Stephen (Alyssa) Coplai, Colin (Laura) Coplai, Kaela Guest and Connor Guest; loving great-grandmother of Stephen, Parker, Clara, Lillian and Elsie Coplai. Family present for visitation Thursday, from 6-8 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 9:30 AM, at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church. Condolences may be shared at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.