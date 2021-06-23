Menu
Donna P. GUEST
GUEST - Donna P.
(nee Battaglia)
June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Guest; dearest mother of Sheila Guest, Linda (Stephen) Coplai, Robert (Deanna) Guest, Susan Guest and the late Michael Guest; proud grandmother of Stephen (Alyssa) Coplai, Colin (Laura) Coplai, Kaela Guest and Connor Guest; loving great-grandmother of Stephen, Parker, Clara, Lillian and Elsie Coplai. Family present for visitation Thursday, from 6-8 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 9:30 AM, at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church. Condolences may be shared at www.howefuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
64 Maple Street, East, NY
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
520 Oakwood Avenue, East, NY
